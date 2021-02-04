JOB ALERT: Alro Steel is hiring

MICHIGAN (WLNS)— Alro Steel, and metal manufacturing company is hiring for jobs at all four of it’s Mid-Michigan locations.
Those locations include, Potterville, Lansing, Charlotte and Jackson.
The company is looking to hire Material Handlers, Machine Operators and Service Technicians.
The company say they offer:
- Competitive pay
- benefits including medical, dental, vision, retirement savings, and flexible spending.
- Paid vacation and holidays
- Growth potential: learn from the ground up
- Tuition reimbursement
- Stability
Those looking to apply can do so here.