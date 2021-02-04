JOB ALERT: Alro Steel is hiring

MICHIGAN (WLNS)— Alro Steel, and metal manufacturing company is hiring for jobs at all four of it’s Mid-Michigan locations.

Those locations include, Potterville, Lansing, Charlotte and Jackson.

The company is looking to hire Material Handlers, Machine Operators and Service Technicians.

The company say they offer:

Competitive pay

benefits including medical, dental, vision, retirement savings, and flexible spending.

Paid vacation and holidays

Growth potential: learn from the ground up

Tuition reimbursement

Stability

Those looking to apply can do so here.