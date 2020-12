LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– B & D Construction in Lansing is hiring, and looking for experienced framers.

The company is looking for those with at least one year work experience, and who is a laborer willing to learn.

90% of work is in the Lansing area.

Pay based on experience.

Must have own way to and from work. Willing to work 50+ hours a week.

Those looking to apply can do so here.