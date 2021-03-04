JOB ALERT: Biotech is hiring

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Biotech is hiring for positions in Lansing.
The three leading biotech companies in Lansing are Emergent BioSolutions, Neogen and Niowave
Biotech will hold a virtual Job Fair on March 9th from 3-7 P.M., those attending will have the option to explore all three companies, view open positions, share their resume, schedule one on one meetings with HR representatives from each company, and offered to follow up interviews for qualified candidates.
Those looking to participate can pre-register for the event here.
Open positions include:
- Chemists
- Research Scientists
- Engineers
- IT Specialists
- Human Resources
- Quality Control
- Production Supervisors
- Accounts Receivable
- Shipping Clerks
- Warehouse positions
The company says career changes are welcome, advancement opportunities are available, as well as first-time job positions.