JOB ALERT: Biotech is hiring

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Biotech is hiring for positions in Lansing.

The three leading biotech companies in Lansing are Emergent BioSolutions, Neogen and Niowave

Biotech will hold a virtual Job Fair on March 9th from 3-7 P.M., those attending will have the option to explore all three companies, view open positions, share their resume, schedule one on one meetings with HR representatives from each company, and offered to follow up interviews for qualified candidates.

Those looking to participate can pre-register for the event here.

Open positions include:

Chemists

Research Scientists

Engineers

IT Specialists

Human Resources

Quality Control

Production Supervisors

Accounts Receivable

Shipping Clerks

Warehouse positions

The company says career changes are welcome, advancement opportunities are available, as well as first-time job positions.