LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Ingham County Medical Care Facility is holding open interviews at a job fair on Dobie Road, entrance number two from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

They are looking fill positions for RNs, LPNs, CNAs, resident aide and therapeutic activities specialists.

Benefits include top wages, 401k and paid holidays.

To learn more about the Ingham County Medical Care Facility, click here.