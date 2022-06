MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Meridian Magnesium is now hiring for die cast operators, recycle operators, and maintenance technicians.

Officials say bonuses of up to $3,000-$5,000 are being offered for those that sign on.

In addition, the company will be offering benefits, paid holidays and vacations, along with a standard uniform.

For more information, you can head to meridian-mag.com