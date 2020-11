LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)–Resource MFG, specializes in jobs within the manufacturing industry and is currently looking for applications to fill positions in Lansing, Portland, Williamston, and Eaton Rapids.

Those jobs inlude:

Maintenance Technician, Lansing, MI

Industrial Maintenance Electrician, Portland, MI

CNC Machinist, Williamston, MI

Die Cast Operator, Eaton Rapids, MI

Those looking to apply for any of these jobs can do so here.