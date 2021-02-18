JOB ALERT: Resource MFG is hiring

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Resource MFG is hiring for Gnutti Carlo.

The company is looking for Machine Operators on 2nd and 3rd shifts for immediate start in Webberville manufacturing engine systems for heavy trucks.

Resource MFG is also looking for 1st and 3rd Shift assemblers.

The company offers the following benefits:

Earn up to $18 per hour with an attendance bonus

Free Online College Courses

Medical Plans Available

Unlimited Referral Bonuses – Send your friends and family our way for extra cash

Cell phone discounts

Paycheck weekly

Those looking to apply can do so here.