LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Vista Springs Assisted Living Resort in Lansing, East Lansing and Howell is hiring.

Positions include Caregivers and Medication Technicians, for both Full & Part-Time, Afternoon Positions are Available.

The company says they offer benefits, weekly pay, and will train those with a “yes” attitude. The opportunity is beneficial for those pursuing their CNA license.

Anyone looking to apply can do so here.