DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — Late into election night, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson took the stage in Detroit to declare victory.

Near midnight, she declared herself the winner after holding a 52-45 lead over GOP challenger Kristina Karamo.

“In this election, democracy was on the ballot. Our right to vote was on the ballot. And tonight, democracy won here in Michigan,” Benson said. “Michiganders showed the world that Michigan voters will vote for truth over lies. They will vote for facts over conspiracy theories. And they know the value of real results over empty promises.”

The Democrat said in the last four years of her time as Secretary of State, the government has been made to work better for everyone.

“We’ve dramatically improved how we serve every resident in this state to ensure that you can get in and out of branches in an average of 20 minutes, so we want to continue improving that success over the next four years and really building on that record to make government work even better for every Michigander,” Benson said.

The incumbent was looking strong ahead of Tuesday’s election, with 51% of voters in an EPIC-MRA poll saying they planned to vote for Benson, an 11-point lead over Karamo.

The Associated Press has not declared the race yet.