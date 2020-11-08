Joe Biden made his first speech as President-elect on Saturday night

WILMINGTON, De. (CBS) — President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States. This comes after a chaotic first-term for the president marked by a global pandemic, a battered economy, and controversy that left the nation divided.

CBS News correspondent Michael George is here for you now in Delaware with the latest. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris delivered a message of unity to supporters and the nation.

Speaking at a victory celebration in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden said he’s ready to get to work for all the American people.

Harris, the first woman and person of color to win the vice president said she may be the first but won’t be the last.