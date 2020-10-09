Joe Biden says Trump’s call to “Liberate Michigan” was catalyst for Whitmer kidnapping plot

WASHINGTON (WLNS) — Democratic Presidential nominee, Joe Biden said on Twitter Thursday night that President Trump’s call to “Liberate Michigan” was a catalyst for the 13 militia members’ plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer.
On Twitter, the former Vice President wrote: “He’s giving oxygen to the bigotry and hate we see on the march in our country — and we have to stop it.”
U.S. House Candidate, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan’s thirteenth district also referenced President Trump’s tweet from April in relation to the militia’s plot to kidnap the governor.
An affidavit released by the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan outlines months-long planning by the militia members to capture Whitmer from her vacation home.
On June 6, Adam Fox and Barry Croft gathered with other militia members and talked about forming a society that followed the U.S. Bill of Rights where they could be self-sufficient. Some members talked about state governments they believed were violating the U.S. constitution, including Governor Whitmer, the affidavit states.
At this meeting, members talked about murdering “tyrants” or “taking” a sitting governor, according to the affidavit.
