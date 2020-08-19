Joel Ferguson will not seek another term on the MSU Board of Trustees

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — An MSU Trustee, Joel Ferguson, said he will not be seeking another term on the MSU Board of Trustees.

Ferguson cited that he wants to focus on his development projects within the state of Michigan.

Ferguson is a developer, politician, businessman, educator and philanthropist. He was selected six times to serve as Chairperson of the MSU Board of Trustees and five times as Vice-Chair.

He was the first African American to be elected to Lansing City Council. He ran Jesse Jackson’s 1988 campaign which won him the Presidential primary in Michigan.

“In addition to focusing on my development projects, I am actively supporting efforts to elect Democrats. In particular Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Gary Peters, Elisa Slotkin and the candidate for MSU Trustee, Reina Vassar. I know she’ll be a great asset for MSU”, said Joel Ferguson.

Ferguson recently donated the new headquarter facilities for the Ingham County Democratic Party, providing a home base locally.

He said he will continue to remain an active role in supporting MSU.