OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) — The brains behind Capital Prime have opened a new neighborhood eatery.

Joe’s on Jolly in Okemos began its soft opening earlier this week, with its grand opening scheduled for Sept. 15.

If anybody could identify a culinary niche not being satisfied in Greater Lansing, it would be Joe Goodsir.

He believes Joe’s on Jolly will meet a demand for a restaurant that serves as a cornerstone neighborhood gathering place — one with a family-friendly atmosphere and, of course, great food and drinks.

“There’s some restaurants around here, but none of them are meeting the niche I’m trying to hit as a neighborhood pub. We have small private dining rooms for special events, we have a lounge area, a front and back patio. There’s a game room for kids that don’t want to sit still at the table. It’s a fun all-around atmosphere,” Goodsir said.

The menu at Joe’s on Jolly touches on classic pub fare. There are sharable appetizers, sandwiches, salads, burgers, steak, seafood, pizza and several vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

The lounge area of Joe’s on Jolly.

A section of the bar at Joe’s on Jolly.

Outdoor seating at Joe’s on Jolly.

Arcade machines in the game room at Joe’s on Jolly.

Though the menu is casual, Kerry Goodsir said the quality is held to a high standard.

“There’s still going to be really good food and service,” said Kerry Goodsir, co-owner of Joe’s on Jolly.

With four decades of experience in the restaurant industry, opening a new joint is familiar territory for Joe and Kerry Goodsir.

But what makes Joe’s on Jolly special for the couple is that it is their first restaurant that was built entirely from the ground up.

Construction began in 2019, was paused during the peak days of the coronavirus pandemic and resumed in 2021.

“I lay out how I want the building to feel and flow and Kerry, with her design talents, makes it come to life with her selection of fabrics, the tables, and the lighting,” Joe Goodsir said.

With the grand opening on the horizon, the Goodsirs are thrilled for their latest venture to finally be available to the waiting public.

“It’s very exciting. The employees are excited, the management team is excited. Kerry and I are excited to see our vision come to life,” Joe Goodsir said.

Joe’s on Jolly continues its soft opening through Sept. 9. You can visit its Facebook page to view the special hours.