Update: John James challenges Senator Gary Peters to four debates, Peters answers

UPDATE (5:00 p.m.) – Senator Gary Peters is responding to Republican John James’ challenge to a series of debates.

“Gary looks forward to debating and we look forward to John James explaining his out of touch health care positions that would raise costs and gut protections for 1.7 million Michiganders with pre-existing conditions.” Peters Communications Director Vanessa Valdivia

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Former Republican candidate for the 2018 U.S. Senate Election in Michigan, John James, is challenging Senator Gary Peters to four debates.

James wrote in a Facebook post: “It’s time to stand before the people of the state of MI and let them decide who they want leading them to the future. Sen. @GaryPeters, I challenge you to 4 debates. Stand up next to me, live, in person, on camera and measure your record of “results” against mine. #MichiganFirst “

In June 2020, a poll showed incumbent senator Peters with a substantial lead over his chief rival.

When asked who they would vote to represent Michigan in the U.S. Senate if the election were today, Democrat Gary Peters got 51% of the vote, while Republican John James got 36%.

The 15% difference is well outside the poll’s margin of error, which is plus or minus 4%. Thirteen percent of voters were undecided.

The numbers could be partially explained by their favorability ratings. Some 45% of those surveyed had a positive view of Peters. Just 20% had a negative view.

James was relatively even at 31% favorable and 32% unfavorable.

Curiously, Peters and James shared a similar number of people who don’t recognize them (Peters at 22%, James at 23%) or are undecided about them (Peters at 13%, James at 14%), despite the fact that Peters has held the seat for the last five years.

When asked how they felt Peters is doing as a U.S. Senator, 40% of those asked gave him a positive rating, 34% gave him a negative rating, and 26% were undecided or refused to say.

In 2018, James lost in his U.S. Senate race to incumbent Debbie Stabenow. He lacked the name recognition and widespread support Stabenow was able to leverage in returning to Washington for a third term.