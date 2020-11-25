John James concedes Senate race to Gary Peters

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Republican Senate candidate John James posted a video on social media tonight conceding the race to incumbent Sen. Gary Peters.

This comes one day after the Board of State Canvassers voted to certify the results of the November 3rd election, which have Peters beating James by about 1.7%. James said in the video posted today that he is glad the board asked the state legislature for a top-down review of election law.

“But it’s too late for me,” James went on to say. “While I look forward to participating in efforts to secure both reasonable franchise and integrity in our election in the near future, today is the right time for me to congratulate Senator Gary Peters.”

James added that he has given more than a million dollars in campaign funding to charitable causes, including homeless shelters, soup kitchens, and organizations that help veterans and survivors of domestic abuse.

