John Lewis will not appear at MLK Celebration

East Lansing, Mich – U.S. Rep. John Lewis was scheduled to speak at the 35th Annual MLK Day of Celebration, but is limiting his travel due to treatment for pancreatic cancer.
A record 1,800 people are expected to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the 35th Annual MLK Day of Celebration hosted by the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission of Mid-Michigan.
“We will celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as well as recognize the 55th anniversary of the Selma march that hastened passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965,” said Elaine Hardy, MLK Commission chair. “It will be a full and robust program that also includes a tribute to Congressman John Lewis for his many years of extraordinary service.”