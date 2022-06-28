LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Back in April, hall of fame baseball pitcher and Waverly High grad John Smoltz made a return to Lansing to help promote the game Strikeout Baseball and raise money for the project that plans to build a miniature Strikeout Baseball stadium.

On Tuesday, Smoltz returned to the Capital City for the groundbreaking ceremony for Strikeout Baseball USA at Ferris Park in Downtown Lansing.

The project’s creator, Jeff Lazaros, thought of the idea in 2016 and is set to officially begin the construction process on July 13. The ballpark is expected to be completed in September.

If you’re unfamiliar with Strikeout Baseball — it requires typically calls for four-five players instead of the standard nine. Players of all ages can play and can pitch, hit and field in a contained environment.