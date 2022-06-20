LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The question still stands: Is Perry Johnson running for governor as a write-in candidate this year, or for President in 2024?

Johnson’s biggest obstacle when deciding whether to run is someone close to home: his wife.

“She told me I was crazy to run for governor,” said Perry Johnson. “This is horrible. This is awful, but after a month with me, she loved it.”

A source revealed that Johnson’s wife was unhappy and upset at the possibility of Perry running again.

Despite her unease, it isn’t a dealbreaker.

Political advisor John Yob and others are trying to figure out if Mr. Johnson has any support at all as a write-in candidate for governor.

In a tri-county poll Yob ran last week, Johnson got 7% support, the next closest contender was at 10% and 57% were undecided.

Johnson is encouraged by that.