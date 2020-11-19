Joint House-Senate Oversight hearing to examine election irregularities in Michigan counties

LANSING, Mi. (WLNS) – Committee members from both the Michigan house and senate will meet to hear presentations from various county clerk officials to discuss election irregularities in Michigan counties

Organizers of the House-Senate Oversight Committee hearing say, this stems from numerous reports on election night that have raised questions about the functionality and transparency of our state`s election process.

One of the featured county clerks presenting will be Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum.

Thursday’s meeting will start in the senate room located on the ground floor of the Boji Tower at 1 in the afternoon.

Stay with 6 News for any developments from the event.