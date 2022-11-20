Photos are courtesy of the East Lansing Police Department’s Facebook page

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — While you were getting some shuteye, the Proactive Engagement and Community Enhancement (P.E.A.C.E.) Team was staying busy.

The PEACE Team is the East Lansing Police Department (ELPD) and the Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety Department’s joint effort to address community concerns on both sides of Grand River Avenue.

At the start of their shift, the team saw someone that was not dressed for the Mid-Michigan cold.

After pooling their money together, the officers were able to buy a jacket, warm socks, food and a gift card for a restaurant.

But that’s not all the PEACE Team was up to, a Facebook post from ELPD said.

Later that night, the team took illegally-held guns from a group of people.