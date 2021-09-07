Jolly Pumpkin in EL becomes the official sponsor of MSU linemen

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Jolly Pumpkin Café & Brewery in downtown East Lansing has become the official sponsor of the Michigan State offensive line and long snappers.

The restaurant announced it on their social media page, saying that it was due to the new NCAA “Name Image and Likeness,” rules, which allow student-athletes to profit from sponsorships and other things.

Tony Jeske, the General Manager for Jolly Pumpkin in East Lansing, said that their parent companies CEO actually played offensive line for MSU, so it was an easy decision.

This story will be running tonight on 6 News at 5:30, make sure to catch it then.