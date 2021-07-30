Jordan Keur set to join old college coach on Western Michigan’s coaching staff

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – After three seasons leading the Lansing Community College baseball program, Jordan Keur has been hired as an assistant coach and co-recruiting coordinator for Western Michigan’s baseball program.

Keur will rejoin forces with Broncos’ head coach Billy Gernon, who was an assistant coach at Michigan State when Keur was a player (2010-13). Keur was an All-Big Ten player during his time roaming the outfield for the Spartans, and will work specifically with Western’s outfielders.

“Our relationship was a good one,” Keur said. “He’s big on the relationship aspect of that. It was something that resonated with me pretty well and me and him had a great relationship back in the day.”

In his three seasons as the head coach at LCC, Keur led the Stars to their top two winning percentage seasons in school history. The 2021 campaign was one for the ages, with the Stars ending the season with a 47-3 record and ranked No. 1 in the nation. Meaning Keur has left big shoes to fill at LCC.

“I always said when I got into coaching that the relationship aspect was going to be a big part for me,” Keur said. “And that’s what we did. We had one goal and that was to come together as a team each year. In junior college, it’s tough to do that sometimes in a two-year span. Some guys are only here one year, but the relationship with those guys and those players, man, I’ll hold that for the rest of my life.”

Keur was an assistant coach for four years under Jake Boss Jr. at Michigan State, prior to being hired at Lansing Community College. In his final coaching season with the Spartans, he played a key role in helping MSU set a school record for most stolen bases in a season, with 100.