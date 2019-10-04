Joshua Rosebush found guilty of assault with intent to murder in police officer shooting

A jury found Joshua Rosebush guilty of assault with intent to murder in the shooting of Saginaw Township Police Officer Jeff Koenig.

The jury delivered the verdict on Friday, Oct. 4 after deliberating for a couple of hours.

Rosebush shot Koenig while the officer was performing a traffic stop on Jan. 22 at 2:08 a.m. You can read more about the case here.

On Friday, Sept. 27, Koenig took the stand. During court testimony, Koenig said he saw a pickup with no headlights. He walked up to the driver’s side window, and as he walked up he heard Rosebush say “nighty night,” and was shot in the face.

“I didn’t feel anything. I never felt pain. I just felt the impact of the rounds. I just didn’t want to get shot again. So, I was hoping that he would either get hit or that he would take off,” Koenig testified.

Dashcam video played in court shows Koenig being hit by gunfire at close range and falling to the ground. Koenig called for help on his police radio saying he had been shot. The officer was shot twice and still has bullet fragments in his sinus cavity that will be there for the rest of his life.

“I had a shattered jaw, shattered eight teeth. The round broke the end of my collarbone and that was it so far,” Koenig testified.

Rosebush, 30, faced 26 felonies for the shooting of Koenig and his actions following the shooting.

The jury found Rosebush guilty on 26 counts including one count of assault with intent to murder and one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

The assault with intent to murder charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison with the possibility of parole.

This story is continued at WNEM, our media partners.

The jury found Rosebush guilty on 26 counts including one count of assault with intent to murder and one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

Saginaw County Prosecuting Attorney John McColgan said, “We thank the jury for their service, we thank the Lord for not allowing Officer Koenig to be killed, and we thank the community for their support of our beloved law enforcement officers.”

Rosebush remains imprisoned while a sentencing date is pending.

For the full story, visit our media partners at WNEM.com.