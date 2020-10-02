Judge Barrett meets with Republican Senators

WASHINGTON (WLNS) — Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Pres. Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court met with several Republican Senators again today ahead of her confirmation hearings.

Nominees traditionally meet with senators ahead of the hearings although some Democrats have said they will not meet with her because they view the confirmation process as illegitimate.

They’re insisting that the Republican Senate Majority should hold off on the confirmation process so that the winner of November’s Presidential Election would get to nominate the next justice.