Judge clears way for gyms to re-open in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WLNS) – A federal judge in Grand Rapids has cleared the way for gymnasiums to reopen.

The judge granted a preliminary injunction against part Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order closing the facilities during the COVID-10 pandemic.

All gyms with indoor facilities will be able to reopen Thursday, June 25 at 12:01 a.m.

Gov. Whitmer’s office responded in a statement, saying “Governor Whitmer respectfully, but strongly, disagrees with this decision, and will be seeking immediate relief from the Sixth Circuit.”

The lawsuit is still waiting for a full hearing in the Western District Court in Grand Rapids.

Read the entire lawsuit below: