Judge freezes COVID dollars for Shiawassee Co. following hazard pay concerns

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)– On Monday, a Genesee County Judge ordered a revote on approval, and froze $567,000 in COVID-19 hazard pay until it’s done.

This comes after last week, a member of the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners announced his shock, that the board voted to share COVID funds with essential workers, including themselves. A total of $65K in cash bonuses were received by the commissioners.

Shiawassee County got $13.2 million in COVID relief funds from the federal government since the pandemic began.

Brian Boggs, the county coordinator says the idea came from the top; state and federal guidelines say covid funds can be used for premium pay.

Chairman Jeremy Root received $25,000, commissioners John Plowman and Brandon Marks received $10,000. The remaining four commissioners received $5,000. Brodeur says he doesn’t think anybody meant harm with these actions, but had he been able to vote, he would’ve said no.

On Friday, it was announced that the board was being sued. Following that announcement, a discussion was held with the prosecutor on the case. County Administrator Dr. Brian Boggs, and County Attorney Ryan Painter. That led to a request for all elected officials receiving COVID hazard pay to return it. All agreed to return the hazard pay.

<<<This story is developing and will be updated.