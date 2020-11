Just a short time ago, a hearing wrapped up in regards to the Trump campaign’s latest lawsuit on the election results in Michigan.

A new lawsuit alleges misconduct in the processing and counting of ballots in Detroit.

This claim is one of many filed in states across the country.

They are demanding a judge stop the certification in MIchigan.

Joe Biden leads Pres. Trump by more than 146,000 votes in Michigan.

The judge is expected to release his decision on Friday around noon.