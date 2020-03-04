Judge invalidates Michigan Medicaid work requirements

WASHINGTON －Senator Bernie Sanders will travel to Michigan this weekend to rally supporters in Detroit and Grand Rapids ahead of the March 10 primary.

Sen. Sanders’ previous trips to the Great Lakes State include joining the picket line with striking United Auto Workers (UAW) members in Hamtramck, as well as rallies at Macomb Community College in Warren and Cass Technical High School in Detroit.

On Friday March 6, Sanders will appear at the TCF Center. The doors open at 5:00 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Bags are prohibited. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged. Entrance is provided on a first come, first served basis. Parking is available at the Washington, Congress, and Roof garages for $15 (credit card only); attendees are encouraged to walk, bike, carpool or take public transportation.