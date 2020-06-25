Judge orders Line 5 to (temporarily) cease operations

FILE – This July 19, 2002, file photo, shows the Mackinac Bridge that spans the Straits of Mackinac from Mackinaw City, Mich. Enbridge Inc. said Monday, June, 17, 2019, it’s moving ahead with collection of rock and soil samples in the Straits of Mackinac while preparing for a court battle with Michigan’s governor over a planned oil pipeline tunnel there. The Canadian company, which has been drilling into the ground on the south side of the channel linking Lakes Huron and Michigan, said it will begin boring into the lakebed this week from a barge in shallow water. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

And Ingham County Circuit Court judge shut down a controversial oil and gas pipeline that runs under the Straits of Mackinac. That’s after the owner of the pipeline said it had been damaged.

James S. Jamo today granted Attorney General Dana Nessel’s motion for a temporary restraining order requiring Enbridge Energy to cease all transport operations of its Line 5. The twin pipelines which carry crude oil and liquid natural gas under the straits.

Nessel applauded the decision.

“Enbridge has failed to provide the State with information about the cause of this significant development involving Line 5, and so I’m very grateful for the Court’s decision today,” Nessel said in a statement.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s press secretary issued a statement after the decision was announced celebrating the ruling.

“Enbridge’s decision to continue pumping crude oil through the Straits of Mackinac with so many unanswered questions was reckless and unacceptable,” Tiffany Brown said in a statement. “Enbridge owes a duty to the people of Michigan and must answer to the state for how it treats our Great Lakes. The governor will continue working to keep our water safe.”

A group called “Oil & Water Don’t Mix” also hailed the decision, saying it’s “a clear victory for the Great Lakes and should be followed by Gov. Gretchen Whtimer taking action to revoke Enbridge’s 1953 easement agreement with the state.”

The decision is only a temporary restraining order. It is not a permanent decision or a ruling on any overall case.

The decision also comes the same day that members of the Michigan House of Representatives approved the building of a “tunnel” under the straits to better protect a future pipeline.

