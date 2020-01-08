Update: Judge orders mental exam for man charged in Kevin Bacon death

CORUNNA, Mich. (WLNS) – A Michigan judge has ordered a mental competency evaluation for a man charged in the slaying and mutilation of a man he met through the dating app Grindr.

The 50-year-old defendant, Mark Latunski, attended the hearing via a video feed. The Judge issued the order during a hearing Wednesday in Corunna.

“Right now we’re seeking a possible insanity defense,” says Doug Cowin the Public defender assigned to Latunski.

From here, Latunski will be sent back to the county jail until his evaluation, which can take 60-90 days.

“I’ve had several ones on similar cases like this have to ask for an extension or notify the court that hey this is taking longer to go through these records and I anticipate this will be extensive,” says Cowin.

Extensive, because Latunski has a long record of mental health issues.

According to court records, he has a history of paranoid schizophrenia, depression, and a personality disorder. He’s been admitted to mental health facilities multiple times and is known for refusing to take his medication.

Even if Latunski is considered to have been clinically insane during the gruesome murder of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon, if found guilty, there is no way he’s getting out of jail.

“Open murder there is only one sentence and that’s life without parole.”

The judge can, however, decide if he will be charged with disinterment and mutilation of body.

Latunski was arraigned Dec. 30 on open murder and disinterment and mutilation of a body charges in the killing of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon. Authorities say Latunski admitted to stabbing Bacon, slitting his throat and eating parts of his body. Latunski’s lawyer is pursuing an insanity defense and requested the exams.