Judge rejects bid by landscapers, garden shops to reopen immediately

Kalamzoo, Mich. (WLNS) — A judge has rejected a request to immediately block enforcement of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order that affects plant nurseries and landscaping businesses, according to our media partners MLIVE.

The Michigan Nursery and Landscape Association asked for an emergency injunction against enforcement of the executive order – in effect to slow the spread of COVID-19 – as it applies to landscapers, lawn-care businesses and garden centers.

The association argued that these types of businesses can follow social-distancing recommendations and should not be forced to close.

U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney, who has been assigned all of the cases challenging Whitmer’s order, had concerns about applying the order to landscaping businesses.

But, he said he would not issue an injunction or temporary restraining order before the state could file a response.

“A court order calling into question even limited portions of the Executive Order without first hearing from the State would sow confusion and undermine the public’s confidence in the measures taken by the Governor,” Maloney wrote.

He said that the plaintiffs had to prove “irreparable injury” for a judge to issue an injunction before the other party can answer.

The lawsuit against Gov. Whitmer’s stay-at-home order is one of several filed over provisions of the order, which is set expire at 11:59 p.m. April 30.

Whitmer said this week she will soon announce loosening of restrictions but said some provisions of her order are likely to be extended past the expiration date.

The stay-at-home order took effect on March 24. On April 9, an order included new restrictions and a blanket ban on workers going to jobs that were not necessary to sustain or protect life.

Stores that did open, such as Meijer, had to close garden centers.

“(Wednesday, April 22), less than two weeks since Governor Whitmer issued the challenged Executive Order, Michigan reports approximately 34,000 individuals infected with Covid-19 and more than 2,800 deaths from the virus,” the judge wrote.

“While the rate of infection has started to slow, the number of infections and deaths continues to increase by triple digits each day.”

Maloney said the factors in deciding whether to grant a temporary restraining order, which is an “extraordinary remedy,” include the plaintiffs showing a “strong likelihood of success,” “irreparable harm,” harm to others and the public interest.

“In light of the virus’ ease of transmission, even small increases in social and commercial activity may pose a risk to the health of all Michiganders. The commercial establishments that remain open sell goods and services necessary to sustain or protect life, even if those establishments also sell other goods. Lawn care does not fall into the category of a business that is necessary to sustain or protect life.”

The judge acknowledged that “Plaintiffs have a point that lawn care can largely be performed alone or while maintaining an appropriate social distance.”

He ordered the state to respond by noon Monday, April 27. The plaintiffs have until noon the next day to reply.

A hearing is set Wednesday morning in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids with each side given an hour to make its case.

The state reported on Wednesday, April 22, that there are 33,966 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan and 2,813 deaths.

This story comes to us from our media partners, MLIVE.com