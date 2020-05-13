Judge releases 2 immigrants due to health risks at jail

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) – A judge has ordered the federal government to release two immigrants from a jail in Calhoun County, saying their health is at risk from the coronavirus.

The American Civil Liberties Union has had some success in winning the release of immigrants who have been locked up by Immigration and Customs Enforcement while awaiting deportation hearings or other steps.

The conditions of Michigan prisons and jails have been challenged during the virus outbreak.

Federal Judge Judith Levy says, “COVID-19 does not respect prison walls.”

The government said it has been responding appropriately to virus risks among detainees.