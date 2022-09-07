LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A judge on Wednesday struck down Michigan’s 1931 anti-abortion law, months after suspending it, in the the latest development involving abortion rights in a state where the issue is being fought in courtrooms and, possibly, at the ballot box.

The law, which was long dormant before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, violates the Michigan Constitution, said Judge Elizabeth Gleicher.

This will likely not be the final say on the matter.

The Michigan Supreme Court is considering whether to place a proposed amendment from the group Reproductive Freedom For All on the Nov. 8 ballot.

The proposal would add abortion rights to the Michigan Constitution.

It was recently denied by the Board of State Canvassers, but a decision is expected from the Michigan Supreme Court shortly.

In the case handled by Gleicher, the 1931 law makes it a crime to perform abortions unless the life of the mother is in danger.

“A law denying safe, routine medical care not only denies women of their ability to control their bodies and their lives – it denies them of their dignity,” Gleicher of the Court of Claims wrote. “Michigan’s Constitution forbids this violation of due process.”

The lawsuit challenging the law was filed by Planned Parenthood. Gleicher declined to pass the case to another judge, despite acknowledging that she has been a regular donor to the organization.