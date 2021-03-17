Judge throws out signature-checking rule implemented last year

Detroit election workers work on counting absentee ballots for the 2020 general election at TCF Center on November 4, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A Michigan Court of Appeals judge has struck down a state policy calling for local election officials to be flexible when reviewing absentee ballot signatures.

Those signatures are one of the ways officials verify absentee ballots. They are compared to the signatures kept on file by the state.

Last year, as Michigan saw a huge increase in the number of absentee ballots cast in its elections, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced a lenient policy with regard to checking signatures.

Local clerks were told to begin with a presumption that the signatures were valid, and that only signatures with “multiple, significant and obvious” inconsistencies should be questioned. Whenever possible, clerks were to settle “slight discrepancies” in favor of finding the signature valid.

Judge Christopher Murray says this policy is illegal because Benson did not go through a formal rule-making process to implement it. He did not rule on whether Benson had the authority to create that rule, only that she did not follow the correct procedure.

The decision is not retroactive to the November general election, so it has no impact on its outcome.

However, unless a new policy is formally implemented, it could impact future elections. Local clerks will have to interpret state law, which only says signatures much “agree sufficiently.” Judge Murray points out that there is no clarification in the law on what exactly that means.

