OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The temporary status of abortion access in Michigan is going to be determined Friday morning.

A judge will announce at 10:30 a.m. whether a temporary restraining order blocking Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban will stay in place.

The entire process in Michigan since Roe v. Wade was overturned has been incredibly complicated. Both Planned Parenthood of Michigan and Governor Gretchen Whitmer filed lawsuits against the state’s 1931 law prior to the Supreme Court even making its decision.

Back in May, the Michigan Court of Claims ordered the attorney general and anyone she supervises to not enforce the 1931 abortion ban. However, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker and Jackson County Prosecutor Jerard Jarzynka said they were not supervised by the attorney general’s office.

On Aug. 1, the Michigan Court of Appeals agreed.

Gov. Whitmer’s attorney’s immediately filed for a temporary restraining order, which a judge granted. And that’s where we stand now, with Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Jacob Cunningham announcing his decision Friday.

Cunningham is deciding between two options that will likely be in place until the state court makes a final decision on the matter.

His choices are either issuing a preliminary injunction to stop individual county prosecutors from going after abortion cases, or scrapping the temporary restraining order all together.

If he were to decide on the latter, county prosecutors could file charges related to abortions until the state court rules on the ban.

We will be livestreaming the press conference at 10:30 a.m. at the top of this page and covering this story throughout the day.