Judge to decide fate of tethers for two suspects of alleged kidnapping plot

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A hearing is scheduled Wednesday morning involving the alleged kidnapping plot of Governor Gretchen Whitmer to determine if Michael and William Null will be allowed by a judge to remove their tethers.

Their defense attorney argues that the removal of the tethers is one of the reasonable terms and conditions of their bond, which was set by the court.

The Department of the Attorney General will argue against the Nulls` motion before 86th District Court Judge Michael Stepka.