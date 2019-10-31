Michigan judge rules in favor of Enbridge in Line 5 case

east leg of the pipeline near St. Ignace as Enbridge prepares to test the east and west sides of the Line 5 pipeline under the Straits of Mackinac in Mackinaw City, Mich. Gov. Rick Snyder has signed legislation Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, establishing a panel to oversee a hotly disputed tunnel that will house an […]

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WLNS) — A Michigan judge ruled this afternoon that the state Legislature did not violate the Michigan Constitution last year by approving a deal between former Republican Gov. Rick Snyder and Enbridge Inc.



Judge Michael Kelly of the Michigan Court of Claims ruling means the deal can move forward to shut down Line 5 in the Straits of Mackinac and put in a replacement pipeline that would run through a tunnel beneath the lake bottom.

We continue to believe the tunnel is the best solution for Michigan and that Line 5 can continue to be safely operated during the period while the tunnel is being constructed. And we are committed to build it. Ryan Duffy, Enbridge Communications Strategist

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel plans to appeal the decision which she says was unconstitutional because the 2018 deal went beyond what was reflected in its title.

We recently learned that Enbridge Energy Partners L.P. seriously misrepresented its financial holdings when it made its deal with the Snyder Administration. In the event of a catastrophic oil spill, the people of the state of Michigan could be left holding the bag for more than a billion dollars in unfunded liability. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel

Kelly disagreed, saying the title adequately reflected the law’s intentions.