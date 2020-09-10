Judges: Trump order to exclude people violates the law

FILE – In this Sept. 8, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump holds a signed memorandum to expand the offshore drilling moratorium to Florida’s Atlantic coast, Georgia and South Carolina after speaking at the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse and Museum in Jupiter, Fla. At left is Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler. With one stroke, Trump’s abrupt reversal on offshore drilling this week has loosened a political vise that was tightening around three Republicans senators running for reelection in coastal states where drilling is widely opposed. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — A panel of three federal judges said Thursday that President Trump’s order to exclude people in the country illegally when redrawing congressional districts violates the law.

The federal judges in New York granted an injunction stopping the order, saying the harm caused by it would last for a decade. The judges prohibited Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, whose agency oversees the Census Bureau, from excluding people in the country illegally when turning over figures used to calculate how many congressional seats each state gets.