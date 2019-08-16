“Jumanji 3” discovered in Metro Detroit, hundreds of exotic animals found in bust

Police in the metro Detroit city of Romulus got quite a surprise when they acted on a search warrant Thursday morning.

They had a tip that exotic animals were being housed in a building in the city.

When Animal Control officers opened the door, they were surprised to find, what they called in a Facebook post, Jumanji 3.

There were over 300 hedgehogs, 6 Flemish giant rabbits, 3 large iguanas, 2 kangaroos, a peacock, an Arctic fox and one really big snake.

16 feet and 200 pounds of Reticulated Python snake.













The animals have been turned over to places for proper care and the Romulus Police are looking to have a chat with the bootleg zookeeper.