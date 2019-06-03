June is officially Pride Month in Michigan

FILE- In this June 24, 2018 file photo, revelers carry a Rainbow Flag along Fifth Avenue during the New York City Pride Parade in New York. June 28, 2019 marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising, which fueled the fire for a global LGBTQ movement. From symposiums to movie screenings, walking tours to art […]

June is officially Pride Month after the Governor signed a proclamation today.

“This is an important step in ensuring LGBTQ Michiganders are treated with the respect they deserve, but there’s still more work to do,” said Whitmer. “No matter who you love or how you identify, you are welcome and wanted here.”

State Sen. Jeremy Moss and representatives Jon Hoadley and Tim Sneller are announcing new legislation today that would amend the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act.

The bills would protect the LGBTQ community from discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identification in employment, education, housing and real estate as well as the use of public accommodations and public services.

June 2019 officially marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising in New York City which prompted the gay rights movement both in the United States and throughout the world.

The 2017 American Community Survey estimated there were 935,229 same-sex couple households in the United States. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, almost 60% were married couples.