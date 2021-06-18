Juneteenth now a federal holiday

WASHINGTON D.C. (WLNS) – Juneteenth is now a federal holiday and it goes into effect immediately.

President Joe Biden made it official by signing the bill that cleared Congress this week.

Juneteenth is actually celebrated on the 19th of June – the anniversary of the day union troops announced the Emancipation Proclamation in Galveston, Texas in 1865, officially ending legal slavery in the United States.

Federal holidays that fall on a weekend are observed the Friday before and since Juneteenth is falling on a Saturday this year – that means federal employees get the day off.