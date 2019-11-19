Jury to Ficher: Guilty of murder

27-year-old Jacob Ficher is guilty of the murder of 35-year-old Ammar Al-Yasari.

The crime took place back in February in Holt and Monday Ficher testified in his own trial.

Ficher had a relationship with Ammar Al-Yasari’s wife, B’Dour Al-Yasari, at the time of the murder.

B’Dour Al-Yasari is facing murder charges as well.

Monday Ficher took the stand and said it was all him.

The jury deliberated just over two hours before returning the guilty verdict.

