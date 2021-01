FILE In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporters listen as President Donald Trump speaks as a Confederate-themed and other flags flutter in the wind during a rally in Washington. War-like imagery has begun to take hold in mainstream Republican political circles in the wake of the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, with some elected officials and party leaders rejecting calls to tone down their rhetoric contemplating a second civil war. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON (WLNS) — The House Oversight Committee Chair has sent a letter to the FBI Director asking to investigate the social media site, Parler, and its involvement in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

The letter states that threats of violence were made on Parler in the days and weeks leading up to the insurrection.

A number of Parler used have already been arrested and charged for threatening elected officials or for their role in the Capitol attacks.

You can read the full letter below.