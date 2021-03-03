K-12 Schools are hot spot for new COVID-19 outbreaks, according to state health data

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials reported K-12 schools are the top hot spot for new COVID-19 outbreaks in Michigan.
In total, sate health officials today reported 103 new outbreaks across 21 different settings in the state.
Looking at the trend, COVID-19 outbreaks are up in K-12 school settings for the second week in a row with 27 new outbreaks.
Back in January, new COVID-19 outbreaks in K-12 schools reached an all-time low of two new outbreaks on both Jan 4 and Jan 11.
Which schools?
Outbreaks were reported in the following counties in K-12 schools. WLNS TV 6 has listed the school names for those located in the Mid-Michigan area. The full list of K-12 schools with new COVID-19 outbreaks is available here.
- Bay
- Cass
- Cheboygan
- Detroit
- Eaton- Hayes Middle School, Waverly High School, Grand Ledge High School, Charlotte High School
- Genesee
- Hillsdale- Hillsdale High School
- Ingham – Okemos High School
- Jackson- Spring Arbor University, Portage Central Elementary
- Kalamazoo
- Leelanau
- Macomb
- Marquette
- Midland
- Saginaw
- Sanilac
- Wayne
Across the state, the top three settings for COVID-19 outbreaks are K-12 school settings, long-term care facilities and manufacturing and construction.
These three sites have consistently ranked in the top 3 settings for new COVID-19 outbreaks in Michigan throughout the pandemic.
Trends in other settings
New outbreaks in retail settings among employees are up by 3 new outbreaks.
Office settings saw an increase of 2 new outbreaks.
Religious services saw a drop down to 0 outbreaks from 2 the week prior.
New outbreaks in healthcare settings are up by 3.
None of these settings documented as many outbreaks as long-term care facilities, K-12 schools and manufacturing and construction.