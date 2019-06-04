Michigan

Kalamazoo city approval would allow needle exchanges

Efforts to allow the distribution of clean needles

By:

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 11:51 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 06:13 PM EDT

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) - The city of Kalamazoo is moving forward on efforts to allow the distribution of clean needles to help curb the spread of disease among intravenous drug users.

Nancy King, founding member of Southwest Michigan Families Against Narcotics, says needle exchanges can help keep people alive. Her daughter died of a drug overdose in 2012.

Northside Association for Community Development Executive Director Mattie Jordan-Woods says she fears a needle distribution program could impact some parts of the city harder than others.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local