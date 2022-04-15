KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested three people, including a Western Michigan University public safety officer, for trying to solicit sex from a minor over the internet.

The suspects were identified as Aaron Bower-Guimond, 27, of Mattawan; Abraham Hohnke, 49, of Portage; and Nathan Ruzick, 26, of Mattawan. They have each been arraigned on a count of accosting a child for immoral purposes. Hohnke was also charged with using a computer to commit a crime. All of the charges are four-year felonies.

All three were arrested during an eight-hour period this week, Sheriff Richard Fuller said, though he didn’t say exactly when.

Hohnke was a WMU Department of Public Safety officer, the sheriff said. A WMU spokesperson told News 8 that as soon as campus police became aware of Hohnke’s arrest, he was suspended without pay and given notice that he would be fired “pending review,” as is required by his contract. He resigned Friday afternoon effective immediately.

Fuller said at a Friday afternoon news conference that the three men used the internet to try to solicit sex from a minor, but they were actually speaking with an undercover officer.

“The operation … was essentially the same per person that was arrested in this: They start a conversation online in chat rooms with someone, a police officer, posing as a minor child,” Fuller said.

He said the sting targeted people “actively already seeking sex with a minor.”

The sheriff said Bower-Guimond works for Bronson Healthcare; his job there is unclear. Ruzick is a truck driver.

Fuller stressed that YWCA Kalamazoo has resources for victims of sexual abuse. It can be reached anytime at 269.385.3587.