Kalamazoo College coach removes athletes from recruiting list citing racism

Kalamazoo, Mich. (WLNS) — A Kalamazoo College head coach has removed athletes from her recruiting list after discovering racist comments on the players’ social media accounts, according to WWMT.

Kalamazoo College Women’s Lacrosse Coach Jess Smith said she does not regularly follow her recruits online, but if an athlete chooses to follow the team’s Twitter or Instagram accounts, she will follow the recruits back.

Smith said she discovered several social media posts this week that she described as racist. In response, Smith issued the following tweet June 3: