Kalamazoo doctor reused medical device, patients urged to get HIV and hepatitis testing

A western Michigan doctor allegedly reused medical devices and now health officials are urging patients to get tested for HIV and hepatitis.

The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs complaint against Dr. Roger D. Beyer says some devices used in procedures to test for constipation or incontinence were improperly used on multiple patients and cleaned inconsistently.

The device used for the procedure is only approved for single-patient use before it is supposed to be properly disposed, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Beyer owns Urological Solutions of Michigan and Women’s Health Care Specialists which are both in Kalamazoo.

Bloodborne pathogens can cause disease with few or no symptoms so blood tests are needed to determine if these pathogens are present.