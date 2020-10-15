Kamala Harris suspends in-person events after 2 campaign staffers positive for COVID

Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris will suspend in-person events until Monday after two people associated with the campaign tested positive for COVID-19, the campaign said.

Presidential Nominee Joe Biden was not exposed, although, the campaign did spend several hours together last week.

Harris was supposed to be in North Carolina campaigning today.

Biden will be traveling to Michigan Friday, October 16, where he will deliver remarks in Southfield on protecting and expanding access to affordable health care.