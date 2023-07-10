LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A kayaker on the Red Cedar River in Meridian Township discovered the body of a missing man over the weekend.

The man had been reported missing on Fri., July 7 shortly after 9 p.m.

Meridian Township Police say officers, a canine and a drone were used to search for the man Friday but nothing was found.

It wasn’t until Sat., July 8 around 7:30 p.m. when a different kayaker discovered the man’s body in the river.

Authorities have not released the name of the man who was found dead.

Meridian Township Police were assisted by the Mason Police Department, Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, Ingham County Emergency Management, Lansing Police Department, and Eaton County Sheriff’s Office.